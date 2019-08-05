Entries closing for Mohill Show

Mohill Agricultural Show committee are busy preparing for their 92nd Annual Agricultural Show Day on Sunday, August 18 next with a superb range of exhibit classes in all Sections – Horses, Ponies, Donkeys, Pedigree & Non-Pedigree Cattle , Sheep, Goats, Dogs, Cookery, Honey, Crafts, Art, Photography, Flowers, Farm & Garden Produce and a large selection of classes for the Junior Show enthusiast including Art, Handwriting, Lego, Craft and Cookery Classes.

The committee are deeply indebted to all their loyal and generous sponsors, local and national, who make the broad range of classes with attractive prizemoney possible.

In the Commercial Cattle Section the main attractions will be two Special Beef Animal Classes, sponsored by Kevin P. Kilrane & Co, Solicitors, Mohill and two classes for Commercial Heifers and Weanlings sponsored by AURIVO.

The main attraction in the Horse Section will be the Final of the Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship sponsored by the Leitrim Irish Draught Horse Breeders Association – Native Irish Draught Horse.

A new addition to the schedule this year is a competition for 'Best Dressed Bale' sponsored by Cecil Tuthill & Mack Crowe where exhibitors are given free rein to create their own character / image from hay /silage /straw bales .

So get your thinking caps on and be part of Mohill Show 2019 .

Full details are listed in the schedule of classes now available from Mohill Show Office – 087-2054746 / 086 – 8710215/ 087-4124847 or email mohillshow@gmail.com today as entries close on Thursday, August 8 .