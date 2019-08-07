Leitrim punter lands €19,501 on Daily Millions draw

One punter from Leitrim had a Tuesday night to remember after their Daily Millions selections landed when they selected five numbers for a tiny stake of €1.30.

The customer placed the wager via their online BoyleSports account and selected five different numbers including the bonus ball in the hope that the 15,000/1 odds would oblige.

The Leitrim native didn’t have long to wait as the numbers 7, 18, 25, and 33 were drawn from the machine with the bonus ball of 23 being the last number to roll out.

When the draw was complete, the punter was able to log back into their online account and refresh their balance to see it had been boosted by a whopping amount of €19,501.30 from a stake of €1.30 defying the mammoth odds of 15,000/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We would like to offer huge congratulations to the punter in Leitrim after landing a big win in the Daily Millions draw. Their tiny stake of €1.30 transformed into €19,501.30 in the blink of an eye and we hope they enjoy treating themselves with their newfound fortune.”

