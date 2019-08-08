August Sundays with Leitrim Design House and The Dock

The Leitrim Design House and The Dock Summer Sunday programme is bursting with talent in craft and music this August.

Pop in for a coffee in The Jury Room Café, and relax in this wonderful historic building and enjoy the free events. The cafe is open from 1-5pm.



Learn about traditional crafts; watch and interact with our talented makers at the Leitrim Design House.

Be inspired this Sunday, August 11, 2-4pm by Carol McLoughlin.



Carol, a talented calligrapher based in Carrick-on-Shannon will explain the foundation of her calligraphy and demonstrate the method, style and strokes involved in this fine art technique.



Visitors can try their hand at calligraphy under the guidance of Carol and enjoy viewing her original calligraphy pieces.

Ceolteoirí Lough Allen, Padraig Sweeney's School of Traditional Music will be here in the Dock for a music session between 3-4pm. Don't miss this wonderful display of talent.



On Sunday, August 18 the popular basket maker Lukasaz Jurgowiak returns to share his knowledge and demonstrate his skills in working with a naturally sourced material, willow.

Lukasz is a basket-maker based in south Sligo and originally comes from the North-West of Poland.



His first memories of willow baskets are associated with his father who made baskets for family use. Lukasz made his first basket using willow growing wild along the hedgerows in Ireland, remembering the gestures he had seen his father perform.

Developing a growing love for the material he took numerous classes with basket maker, Alison Fitzgerald and is continually striving to learn as much as possible from the rich tradition of basket-weaving in the Irish countryside.



Weaving techniques used in creating baskets will be demonstrated from 2-4pm, watch and learn from this talented maker.

Also on Sunday August 18 between 3-4pm you can enjoy a music and dance session with Áirc Damhsa Dance Club.



All are welcome to experience these free events. Drop by, enjoy an impressive exhibition of landscape oil paintings by Kate Beagan on ARTWALL and browse the papers over a coffee.

What more could you want on a Summer Sunday afternoon?



For further information follow visit leitrimdesignhouse.ie

