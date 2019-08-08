90-bed nursing home in Carrick-on-Shannon gets the go-ahead

The application for a 90-bed private nursing home on the Castlecara Road, Carrick-on-Shannon has been given conditional planning permission by Leitrim County Council.

The planning permission was granted with 17 conditions on August 1.

Castlecara Health Limited submitted the new planning application in June this year after their plans for a 123-bed three storey nursing home was over turned by An Bord Pleanala last year.

The applicant has applied for a 5,860 square metre development which will sit on a 1.33 hectare site.

The plans include a pedestrian and a vehicle entrance to the building, hard and soft landscaping, ample open space and associated car parking.

Last summer the company submitted an application for a three storey, 123-bed facility on the site. Planning permission was granted by Leitrim County Council, but this decision was overturned by An Bord Pleanala.

This planning permission may also be appealed to an Bord Pleanala.

Castlecara Health Limited propose at least 75 jobs will be directly created at the nursing home.

Also see: Gallery of Lough Rynn Harvest Festival launch