Attempted ATM robbery in Cavan

In the early hours of this morning Wednesday, 14th August 2019 uniform and plain clothes Gardaí attached to Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Divisions supported by Garda National Units intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia, Co. Cavan.

Two men have been arrested in connection with this investigation and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 - Criminal Justice Act 2007

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow this morning.