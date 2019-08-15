SuperValu to introduce 100% Compostable Reusable Shopping Bags

SuperValu which has stores in Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton has announced that from September 9, 100% compostable and reusable shopping bags will be available in their stores.

A first for any Irish retailer, the introduction of these bags to SuperValu stores will result in a massive 2.5 million plastic bags being removed from circulation. This is the first bag available in Irish supermarkets that is both reusable and compostable.

This announcement follows the introduction of fully compostable fruit and vegetable bags for customers in 2018, to date resulting in 2.7 million single-use plastic bags being removed from stores. Both initiatives are just two steps SuperValu is taking as part of their sustainable packaging strategy to make 100% of its Own Brand and fresh fruit and vegetable packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. Already an enormous 113 tonnes of plastic have been removed from fruit and veg packaging; by eliminating plastic where possible, introducing compostable alternatives and reducing the weight of plastic packaging.

The SuperValu shopping bag is priced at 89c, 100% compostable and made from a blend of renewable raw materials. When the bag has been used as many times as possible and is ready for the bin it can be disposed of in the brown bin that is found in most homes and many businesses and is then fully broken down once taken to industrial composting sites, turning into water and CO2 within 90 days.

SuperValu is committed to minimising the use of plastic by eliminating, reducing and replacing conventional plastics and is continuously working with suppliers to consider the most sustainable options to reduce plastic, protect the safety and quality of food and to prevent food waste. The supermarket is continually looking for ways to reduce or replace plastic; from the new compostable SuperValu salad bowls, now in store, to the largest loose fruit and veg offering in any Irish supermarket. Further loose items will be trialled in SuperValu stores and some stores are already selling loose coffee, spices, tea, pulses and cheeses.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of SuperValu, said of the launch, “Our customers expect SuperValu to help them make more sustainable choices and we’re committed to doing just that. Reducing our environmental impact on the planet is a core focus of our overall strategy to help build sustainable communities and we have already made significant steps forward in this area. We are delighted to be the first Irish supermarket to introduce 100% reusable compostable bags in-store and will continue to explore ways of reducing plastic in innovative ways, making sure we meet our pledge to make 100% of our Own Brand and fresh fruit and vegetable packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.”

