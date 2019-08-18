Woodland Festival at Killegar Estate

Western Forestry Co-op is proud to present Woodland Festival on Sunday, August 25 at Killegar Estate, Carrigallen.

Come see the wood from the trees at Ireland's first Woodland Festival in the heart of the lakeland country.

The day will celebrate all that’s good about trees and woodlands and what’s more it’s free. The festival is a time for people to engage with the woods, walk in the woods, learn in the woods and leave with a better understanding of a woodland and its trees, whether that be broadleaf or conifer, the differences of both, the variety of both, the biodiversity of both, what it means to work in and manage these woods.



The Killegar estate is a mix of woodland and farmland set on 320 acres and contains old and young native woodland, mature broadleaf woodland with excellent examples of oak and beech trees, 22 hectares of conifer sitka spruce and Japanese larch woodland, commercially planted ash and 20 small research plots of sitka spruce, Norway spruce, oak, and ash planted in 0.1 hectare blocks.



This is an outdoor rustic woodland festival for people to come and enjoy the woods in all their glory.

The day have will a timber tasks tent, woodland talks, woodland walks and woodland games.

The craft area will include charcoal making, wood turning, chainsaw carver, basket weaving, wattle and daub and willow craft.

Families can enjoy a woodland treasure hunt, tree identification, bouncy castles, face painting and a DJ. There will also be a market area with crafts, food and drink and place to bring your picnics.

