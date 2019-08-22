Stop/go system could in place until November on N16 from Sligo to Manorhamilton

Road works which started on Tuesday, August 20 on the N16 may be in place until November this year.

Leitrim County Council said works have commenced on the N16 Sligo to Manorhamilton road, at the junction of N16 & R286-1(Shanvaus).

The work path will continue in the direction of Manorhamiton town, through the town of Manorhamilton and terminating at Boleyhill Roundabout at Local Road L-2643-1.

A stop/go system of traffic management will be in operation for the duration of the road works, which according to Leitrim County Council "is estimated to finish at the end of November 2019."

Also read: Campaign for a bus shelter in Ballinamore