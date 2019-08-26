Garda appeal for witnesses after Collooney business burgled

Gardaí are investigating a Burglary at a business premises in Collooney, Co Sligo overnight.

In a post on the Sligo/Leitrim Division facebook page, gardai ask anyone who was in the Collooney area on Monday, August 26, who noticed anything suspicious between 2am and 3am please get in touch.

"Or maybe you might have been driving on the N4 overnight and may have some 'dash cam footage'? We are particularly interested in a dark coloured Audi vehicle," note the gardai.

If you have any information that may assist the investigation please contact Sligo Gardaí on 071915700