Leitrim's Colleen raises over €17,000 for St Luke's

Colleen Blessing, proprietor of Crumbs, Carrick-on-Shannon who hails from Drumshanbo has raised €17,198.06 for the Friends of St Luke's in Rathgar, Dublin.

Colleen told the Observer “I together with my family & friends held a Table Quiz in May and participated in the VHI women's marathon for the Friends of St Luke's in Rathgar, Dublin where we raised €17,198.06. This money will go towards the Acitivity Centre & The Oaklands lodge along with other projects.



“Over 35 years, the Friends of St Luke's have been raising funds for the care, cure and comfort of the patients at St Luke's hospital.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their cards & well wishes during my illness and also to everyone who donated to this worthy cause.”