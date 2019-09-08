Leitrim to host inaugural Boxty Festival

Leitrim – The Home of Boxty! And home to the Boxty Festival which is taking place on October 19.



Boxty is an integral part of our heritage and culture, sure it must be as old as Leitrim itself!

As part of Fáilte Ireland’s Taste the Island’s - a new programme of exciting food and drink events which will take place across Ireland during September, October and November - Leitrim will host the inaugural Leitrim Boxty Festival which includes the search for Leitrim’s Best Boxty Maker 2019!

Leitrim’s Best Boxty Maker 2019

The festival committee have teamed up with Leitrim Boxty producers – McNiffes Boxty and Dromod Boxty to find Leitrim’s Best Boxty Makers! There are 2 categories – Best Traditional Boxty and also Best Boxty with a Modern Twist!

Boxty has graced the breakfast, lunch and dinner plates of many who enjoy this most authentic Irish food. In Leitrim, recipes have been handed down from generation to generation. If you are 16years or older and are the holder of the family boxty recipe or if you have just recently discovered just how tasty and versatile Boxty is… we invite you to enter the competition as we search for Leitrim’s Best Boxty Makers 2019!

The Boxty Making competition will be held in The Food Hub, Drumshanbo on Saturday, Sept 28 with the winner of both categories announced at the Leitrim Boxty Festival in The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, October 19. (Terms & conditions will apply)

To enter, complete the entry form and post it to; Leitrim’s Best Boxty Makers 2019, The Leitrim Observer, The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon or email your Name, Address & contact number to: leitrimboxty@gmail.com

Leitrim Boxty Festival

Join us on October 19 as we celebrate our heritage dish through music, song and dance and some great fun potato art! View our exhibition of Folklore Essays, read the archives, see the paraphernalia relating to Boxty making, its customs and traditions. Meet the Leitrim Boxty producers and sample their delicious goods. Hear their food stories and discover what makes the perfect Boxty. Did you know that one of our Leitrim Boxty producers is now exporting their products to the UK and USA, giving an authentic taste of home to our Leitrim families abroad?

Boxty Food Trail

Join the food trail for breakfast, lunch or dinner and discover ‘Boxty Re-imagined’ in our many cafes and restaurants in Carrick-on-Shannon.

On festival day, Saturday October 19, Boxty will be available on menus throughout the day in eateries throughout Carrick-on-Shannon.

Boxty is made of grated raw potatoes, mashed cooked potatoes, with flour added as a binding agent, it is then boiled, baked or formed as a pancake and fried. Follow us on Facebook for details of where you can find your favourite Boxty on the day!



Tell us your Boxty stories

We are looking for you to share your Boxty making memories with us.

If you think your Nanny made the best Boxty – we want to hear all about it. Do you have a family recipe that has been handed down through the generations? Let’s ensure that the generations to come enjoy Boxty just like we have. Join us on facebook & Instagram and share your Boxty memories!





