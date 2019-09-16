Music Generation brings new vocal and instrument tuition to Leitrim venues

Music Generation Leitrim is starting three fantastic ensembles in various parts of the county.

To ensure children and young people have access to these ensembles they are commencing small group tuition in a variety of instruments.

VoiceAloud – Children’s choir - which has already been running in Carrick-om-Shannon at the centres in Killenummery, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton while the Ukulele Orchestra entitled The Ukehooley Club and BandWorx will run at the Manorhamilton and Ballinamore Centres.



BandWorx will provide an opportunity for children and young people to work together in various small groups to form bands and work together to create new sounds, improvise and with mentoring from our tutors, begin the process of composing and song writing.

Ukulele, Guitar, Drums, Vocal coaching and keyboards are the instruments on offer to enable access at the hub.



VoiceAloud are now starting a new Kindergarten choir in training for 5 – 8 year olds.



Development Officer Therese McCartin says of this next phase of Music Generation Leitrim – “This is a fantastic opportunity for children and young people to make new friends, learn to play a new instrument and be a part of the ensemble work that will be going on around the county while having fun and being creative."



Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Registration times/dates/venues

The Glens Centre – Sept 23 from 3 – 6pm

The Old Junior School, Ballinamore – Sept 24 from 3 – 6pm

Community School Carrick-on-Shannon Sept 26 from 5 – 7pm

Killenummery Community Centre from 3 – 6pm

Come along on the day to sign up or email theresemccartin@msletb.ie for more information

