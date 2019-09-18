Director of Quinn Holdings Limited abducted and assaulted

Update: The PSNI are am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh / Swanlinbar, Cavan areas yesterday evening Tuesday, September 17 to contact PSNI or Cavan Gardaí.

Quinn Industrial Holdings’ (QIH) has this morning confirmed that Kevin Lunney, Director and Chief Operating Officer, QIH has been hospitalised following his abduction and a vicious assault that occurred last evening (Tuesday, September 17)

The PSNI are investigating the incident which occurred as Mr Lunney was returning to his family home in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh from his workplace in nearby Derrylin.

Mr Lunney’s car and an unknown car were found ablaze in a road near his family home. PSNI Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We understand that the man was abducted from his home in Derrylin at around 6.40pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 17 September), and was seriously assaulted before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, County Cavan. He was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg. This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána.

Mr Lunney sustained a broken leg and range of other very severe, but non life threatening injuries for which he is being treated in a nearby hospital.

Kevin Lunney

Commenting, Mr Adrian Barden, Chairman, QIH said: “Kevin Lunney’s abduction and assault is an outrageous attack on a hard working father of six children but also on his 830 colleagues at QIH and the wider community in the Cavan-Fermanagh region. For several hours last evening Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst. Like many of his colleagues I am frustrated and angry that more has not been done to protect Kevin who will require some considerable time to recover from the very severe injuries sustained in this brutal attack

“We have previously warned of the inevitability of serious injury and loss of life arising from these sustained and increasingly serious criminal attacks. We find it inexplicable that not a single arrest has been made north or south despite dozens of incidents. We are now calling for the police authorities north and south to act quickly and decisively to prevent an inevitable loss of life by bringing those responsible to justice.”

Prior intimidation includes physical assaults and arson attacks at or near the homes or businesses of senior QIH staff.

