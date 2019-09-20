The new Smyths Toys Superstore catalogue is out!

It’s that time of year again: the brand new Smyths Toys Superstore catalogue is out today, Friday, September 20 and available for free in all stores across Ireland.

Make sure to pick one up before it’s too late, you wouldn’t want to miss out on some free time would you? Grab a cup of tea, put the feet up and let the kids imaginations go wild through 300 pages of inspiration for this Christmas.

Take a look inside to see all the hottest new toys for 2019, we have everything from L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise, NERF fortnite, LEGO Harry Potter, Cubby the Bear and Ryans World Golden Egg the list goes on.

Offering the best possible selection of toys, outdoor, video games and baby products for Christmas 2019! Catering for all ages you’re sure to find something for everyone with thousands of products to choose from including all the top brands at the most competitive prices.

Smyths Toys Superstores now trade from over 121 stores across the UK and Ireland. Catering for all ages, the leading toy retailer’s stores are bursting with a huge range of toys, video games, bikes and baby products, including all the top brands.

Check out the catalogue auditions with Oscar here to see if all of your favourites made it: https://youtu.be/7gXMSewnZ2w