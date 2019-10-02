Status Yellow and Orange warnings have been issued ahead of #StormLorenzo

The following weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann this morning as the Hurricane Lorenzo heads in our direction. Lorenzo is expected to drop to storm level before it hits our coasts.

Status Orange: Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick



Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

This warning is valid: 6pm on Thursday, October 3 to 3am on Friday, October 4





Status Yellow: Wind warning for all of Ireland



Southeasterly winds later veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts.

This warning is valid: 9am on Thursday, October 3 to 6am on Friday, October 4.

Status Yellow: Rainfall warning for all of Ireland



Spells of heavy rain (in excess of 50mm in parts of the west and northwest) will result in some flooding.

This warning is valid: 9am on Thursday, October 3 to 9am on Friday, October 4.