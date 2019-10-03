The latest update on #StormLorenzo released by Met Éireann this morning

Met Éireann has updated warnings issued yesterday (Wednesday, October 2) as Storm Lorenzo approaches the Irish coast. The storm is expected to make landfall this afternoon with high winds and heavy rain impacting the west and north west of the country.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick

Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 60 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 120km/h, higher in coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.This warning is valid from: Thursday, October 3 at 6pm until Friday, October 4 at 3am.





Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland

Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts 90 to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts.This warning is valid from: Thursday, October 3 at 9am to 6pm.



Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal

Spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight will result in some flooding.This warning is valid from: Thursday, October 3 at 9am to Friday, October 4 at 6am.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford

Southwesterly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h.This warning is valid from: Thursday, October 3 at 6pm to Friday, October 4 at 6am.