Time running out for UK / NI licence exchange

The National Driver Licensing Service (NDLS) is issuing a final reminder to anyone resident in Ireland with a UK / NI driving licence to submit their applications to exchange it now as time is running out.

As it can take up to 10 days to process a UK / NI licence exchange, and there may be further delays caused by a last minute increase in applications, the NDLS cannot guarantee that any person applying in the second half of October will receive their Irish licence before Brexit day.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), who manage the NDLS, is now warning that motorists who fail to heed their warnings to date and wait to submit an exchange application closer to the October Deadline risk not having their licence exchanged before the 31 October deadline.

Moyagh Murdock, CEO, RSA said: "We are advising that any applications received after Monday 14 October may not be processed in time. This will certainly be the case if there is a high volume of applications in the coming week and bearing in mind that it takes up of 10 working days to process a normal licence exchange.

"We urge UK and Northern Ireland licence holders’ resident here to exchange their licence without delay to ensure that they are legally entitled to drive on Irish roads if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 31 October."

To exchange your licence you must complete a licence application form and present this, the correct fee and your UK licence at any NDLS centre.

You can make an appointment online at www.ndls.ie to attend any of the 36 NDLS centres.

Walk in applications are accommodated and people are advised to arrive early if they wish to avail of this option.

In anticipation of an increase in demand for UK / NI licence exchanges ahead of 31 October, the NDLS is offering some extra opening hours in addition to the normal hours in some of their centres.

More information including frequently asked questions on how to exchange your UK licence can be found at www.ndls.ie and on gov.ie/brexit, the Irish Government’s website to help businesses and citizens around the country to prepare for Brexit.