Pause on asylum accommodation plans for Ballinamore

Minister David Stanton has decided to pause the plan to accomodate 130 asylum seekers in the Rock Quarter Ballinamore until all options are considered.

The members of Ballinamore Community Group attended a meeting with the minister and department officials in Dublin yesterday.

In a statement the group said: "In what was a robust and positive meeting with full engagement by both sides the Minister has now agreed to pause the department's plans in relation to the provision of an asylum centre in Ballinamore.

"The Minister having heard the serious and justified concerns as communicated to him now intends to liaise further with his Department and officials in the coming days and, following that, to communicate with reprentatives of the community before anything further arises. The Minister gave an unequivocal commitment to the representatives that nothing further will be progressed while he now considers the options open to him.

"The peaceful silent demonstration which has been ongoing, will continue at the site until such time as this situation has been fully resolved."

The news has been welcomed by locals as hope for a better solution is sought for all involved.

