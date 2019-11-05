Discussions continue between Ballinamore Community Group and Minister

Today, Minister of State, David Stanton TD, and officials from his Department, met with individuals representing the community in Ballinamore to continue the dialogue in respect of a proposed accommodation centre in the town.

According to both sides "The meeting was constructive and open." The Ballinamore Community Group articulated the community’s support for asylum seekers and to finding an appropriate accommodation solution in their town. The Minister thanked the community representatives for their continued engagement.

The Minister, his officials and the community group have agreed to meet again in the coming days to continue these discussions.

Ballinamore locals on the ground seem happy that discussions are going in the right direction.

Also read: Ballinamore Community Group put forward 'alternative proposal' for asylum seekers