Christmas is coming to Carrick-on-Shannon on December 7

Dates have been announced by Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce for the new Christmas in Carrick event.

Saturday December 6 and sunday December 7 will be a special weekend which will see Santa arrive in the town to meet children, Christmas huts, amusements and carol signing in the Market Yard.

The county town's Christmas lights will get turned on Saturday December 6 at 6.30pm.

It all sounds magical!

