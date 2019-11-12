Burglary reported in Ballinamore yesterday

Gardai are investigating a burglary of a house in the Ballinamore area on Monday, November 11.

Thieves forced their way into the house in Tully, Ballinamore via a window at the rear of the property.

The break-in occurred some time between 4pm and 5.30pm.



It is understood another house in Bawnboy, Co Cavan was burgled on the same evening.



CCTV and dash cam footage will be inspected.

If anyone noticed anything suspicious in the area during these times please contact gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon on (071) 9650510.

