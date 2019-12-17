Court appearance arising from violent disorder in Longford

Nine people are due to appear before Longford District Court this morning, the 17th of December charged following an incident of violent disorder in Longford town on Monday, December 16.

The individuals were arrested yesterday by Gardaí in Longford arising from public order incidents on the Main Street of Longford, which occurred at approximately 9.40am on Monday.

Those now charged will appear before Longford District Court at 10.30am.