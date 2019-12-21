Keeldra Lake Charity Swim on Christmas Day

The annual Christmas Day Swim in aid of Pieta House, at Keeldra Lake takes place on Christmas Day at 12pm.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to take the plunge please join us, your support is much appreciated.

If you would like to get sponsorship cards please contact Declan on (087) 940 8117.

All donations on the day very much appreciated and all funds raised will go towards Pieta House.

Spectators and swimmers very welcome.

Meanwhile hardy souls are being sought to take part in Christmas Day swims in the icy waters of the River Shannon and Garadice Lake. The annual Leitrim Ice Breakers Christmas swims will take place in Carrick on Shannon and Ballinamore.

The Ballinamore swim will take place at Garadice Lake at the new time of 1.30pm while Carrick's swimmers will enter the water at the slipway next to Emerald Star at 1.30pm, after 12 o’clock mass.

The events raise much-needed funds for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the National Council for the Blind and the Leitrim Talking Newspaper.

