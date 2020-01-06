Quinn Industrial Holdings to upgrade its entire fleet by the end of 2020

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) took delivery of 10 new trucks and a range of heavy mobile plant machinery just before the year end.

The new machinery is part the latest phase of the company’s ongoing Fleet and Mobile Plant Replenishment Programme and follows the arrival of four excavators and three loading shovels in late 2018.



QIH employs in the region of 850 staff in the south Fermanagh and west Cavan area. The company has purchased over 70 artics and 41 rigid trucks in the last four years. It has confirmed that the replenishment programme will continue until the end of 2020 when all of the older trucks in the fleet will be replaced with upgraded new trucks.



A spokesman for QIH stated, "The programme will continue until the end of next year when all of the older trucks in the fleet will be replaced with upgraded new trucks, therefore reducing environmental impact, providing greater efficiencies and ensuring ever-increasing demands are met."

