Manorhamilton Childcare Services re-opens its doors next week

The Board of Manorhamilton Childcare Services is delighted to announce that they will re-open their doors to the children and parents of Manorhamilton next Monday, January 13.



The service closed suddenly on September 20 last year with no notice given to parents. At the time it closed, 99 children were being cared for and 22 staff were employed.

In a statement the board said: “Since the unexpected closure of the service in September, significant time, effort and work has been undertaken so that this vital service is restored for the community.”



The board would like to extend its gratitude to the many agencies who provided guidance and advice since ths closure including Pobal, DCYA and the staff of Leitrim County Childcare Committee.



A spokesperson told the paper: “We are acutely aware of the hardship and inconvenience that the closure of the service had on our staff and the children’s parents. However, we are hopeful that the re-opening will be the start of a new chapter providing high quality, local childcare for the community of Manorhamilton.”



The service is now accepting new enrolments for 2020. For new parents who would like to meet with staff and view the facilities, please call the office on (071) 9820900 to arrange a visit.

