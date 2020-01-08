€371,600 enterprise development funding for the Leitrim Design House

A funding allocation of €371,600 has been made to the Leitrim Design House in Carrick-on-Shannon following the third call of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF).

Welcoming the announcement, Senator Frank Feighan said: “I am delighted to see the Leitrim Design House located at The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon has been successful and will receive funding of more than €370,000 under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

“Leitrim Design House plays a very important role in supporting and nurturing Irish craftsmanship and helps small craft and design businesses to develop and showcase their work.

“The Regional Enterprise Development Fund is designed to support projects that support job creation and I am delighted to see our local area benefit in this way. Leitrim Design House is one of 26 successful projects announced today by my Government colleague, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

“Under the third call of the REDF, applications were invited to submit proposals under three Streams. The successful projects were selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process managed by Enterprise Ireland, based on criteria which included: impacts and value for money; collaboration and participation; viability and sustainability; building regional strengths; and significance for innovation.”