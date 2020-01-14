Election Called : Register how to vote

So the General Election has been called for Saturday, February 8.

But how do you check you have a vote or register to vote?

In order to vote your name must be entered on the Register of Electors, which is compiled by your Local Authority. You are not automatically registered when you turn 18. Everyone must complete a form.

You can check if you are registered on http://www.checktheregister.ie by keying in your Province and then your County/City Council.



If you are not on the register it is still possible to register on the Supplementary Register: you have until 14 working days before polling day - which will be January 24 this year.

Download the RFA2 form from Leitrim County Council's website here.

Supplementary Registration form (RFA2) needs to be witnessed by a Garda.



Supplementary Change of Address (RFA3) is used if a person who is on the Live Register in one County but is now resident in another County. The form can be posted free of charge to your local County Council Office.