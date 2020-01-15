"That's politics"- Roscommon Deputy expresses surprise over addition to the Fianna Fáil ticket

Fianna Fáil Deputy Eugene Murphy for Roscommon/Galway has issued a statement saying the addition of Cllr Orla Leyden to the ticket has "taken me by surprise."

"I have been honoured to represent the people of Roscommon/Galway in Dáil Eireann over the past number of years and I thank you for your ongoing goodwill and support. Events over the past 48 hours and the addition of Cllr Orla Leyden to the Fianna Fáil ticket in Roscommon/Galway have quite frankly taken me by surprise particularly as I had been told by Cllr Leyden and Senator Terry Leyden that she was not going to run and that they would do everything they could to retain the seat here in Roscommon/Galway but that’s politics and I wish Cllr Leyden well.

"However, least there be any doubt, I am the sitting Fianna Fáil TD in this constituency and I have worked tirelessly over the past three years to represent the people of the area and I did so under the difficult conditions of the confidence and supply agreement. I was also the only Fianna Fáil candidate selected at convention. I am calling on you all to continue your support for me and I promise I will continue to work hard to improve the quality of life for people in rural Ireland and I will continue to represent your views in the most effective way possible in Dáil Eireann.

"I will be fighting all over the Roscommon/Galway constituency for your vote and I will work for the best interests of the party. I will fight for every single vote in this election. I have lost a considerable part of Roscommon with almost 7, 500 votes gone into the Sligo/Leitrim constituency, so I won’t be settling for an area that’s been given to me. I intend to fight for every single vote.

"I remain committed to helping to improve the quality of life for people in rural Ireland which has largely been left behind- we need to build a future where people can live, work and enjoy the many benefits of rural living.

"As the Party’s Spokesperson on the OPW and Flood Relief I have worked hard on the many challenges in this brief but also tackling issues which affect everyday life for people. My priorities for the Roscommon/Galway constituency include: Healthcare- reducing hospital waiting lists, delivery of projects such as the Sacred Heart Hospital in Roscommon and the 50 bed unit for Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe; Services for people with disabilities, focus on farming and agriculture, balanced regional development, climate change, revitalisation of rural towns, ASD services for children, Affordable childcare."

