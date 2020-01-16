The quest is still on in Leitrim for the first salmon from the Drowes

The wait is still on for the first salmon to be caught on the River Drowes.

Landing the first salmon of the season is considered a significant feat among anglers. Many travel to the area on the Leitrim/Donegal border each New Year’s Day hoping to claim the honours.

A spokesperson for the Drowes Fishery said fishing conditions had been reasonably good since the beginning of the season.

But with weather conditions less favourable, not many anglers have been out in the last week.

The spokesperson said: “The general trend in recent years is for spring salmon to return later than was the case in the past.”

The latest the first salmon has been landed on the Drowes was into February.