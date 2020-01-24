Pay & Display to come into operation at Dromod station from Feb 3

Dromod Carpark Station has been significantly upgraded. The capacity of the car park has increased by 100% from 30 spaces to 60 spaces. The car park was upgraded due to increased demand for parking facilities at the station.

From 3rd February next, pay and display parking will be in operation at the Car Park.

Payment may be made through Apcoa Connect parking app or by cash at the machine at the station.

The fee on Apcoa Connect is €3.50 per day, €9 per week of €30 per month. The cash fee is €4.50 per day, €11 per week or €30 per month.

According to Iarnrod Eireann "these modest charges are designed to promote responsible parking at the station. Those who do not pay the correct fee may be subject to clamping."