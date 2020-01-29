Leitrim businesses get international shot at local Enterprise Showcase

Businesses from Co. Leitrim had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2020 in the RDS in Dublin.

Roy Humphreys, Artwood and Carol Mc Loughlin Calligraphy, were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2020, that saw over 2,700 buyers from retailers across the globe attend the four-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

Roy Humphreys, Woodturner, uses native timber to handcraft a range of bowls, pens, tealights and clocks to name a few, while Artwood manufacture high quality, hand-crafted, wooden suncatchers and Carol Mc Loughlin Calligraphy has a beautiful range of calligraphy products .

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, officially opened Showcase 2020 at the RDS, Dublin. The show, which marked its 44th edition this year and ran until Wednesday 22 January, is one of Ireland’s largest and most important international trade fairs. Showcase is presented on behalf of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, with support from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally, and the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide.

Dr. Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation said: “This world-class fair focused on Irish creativity is instrumental to sustaining and developing Ireland’s innovative design and craft sector which makes an immense contribution to our economy and culture and provides vital sustainable employment in every region. Showcase offers trade buyers a unique opportunity to meet with hundreds of enterprising Irish companies, ranging from brand new start-ups to family businesses established for generations. For exhibitors keen to diversify or extend their market presence internationally, this is where they can connect with buyers from around the world and secure orders, enabling them to build resilience and maximise their potential to scale and grow. I look forward to seeing the design and craft sector continue to evolve through the exciting opportunities that Showcase presents and wish all those involved a fruitful event this year.”

The Leitrim companies selected to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2020, have been working closely with the Local Enterprise Office in recent months to ensure they are in the best possible position to maximise their appearance at the event including sales technique, marketing materials and stand production.

Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise, Leitrim County Council, said “Showcase is a fantastic platform for Leitrim businesses to show potential buyers from around the world the exceptional range of crafts made locally. We are delighted to assist local businesses attend this event”.

Louise Allen, Managing Executive, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said: “Showcase is pivotal to developing the commercial potential of Ireland’s design and craft sector, providing innovative Irish companies with an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with buyers from across Ireland and around the world. This annual event also plays a crucial role in raising the profile of contemporary Irish design and craft internationally and we are continually developing the show’s offering while delivering a uniquely Irish experience.”

It was a record-breaking year for Local Enterprise Showcase exhibitors as part of the Showcase Awards with seven Local Enterprise Office client companies securing awards and recognition through the Showcase awards programme. In the overall Best Product category, it was Badly Made Books from Local Enterprise Office Cork City who took home the award, while 29 Bride Street from Local Enterprise Office Dublin City were highly commended.

In the overall Best Home Product category both Roy Humphreys with Local Enterprise Office Leitrim and Saille Baskets from Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West were highly commended.

For more information on Local Enterprise Showcase 2020 and supports available to those operating in the design and crafts sector, log on to www.LocalEnterprise.ie and for more information on Showcase 2020, log on to www.ShowcaseIreland.com