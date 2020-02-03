Met Eireann issue status yellow wind warning for Leitrim

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for Leitrim, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning comes into effect from 5pm today, Monday and will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann have warned of nortwesterly winds strengthening this evening and tonight with mean speeds of 50-60m/h and gusts of 90-100km/h.

The wind will be strongest in coastal areas and is expected to ease through Tuesday morning.