Do you have an eircom.net email address? It will cost you

Eir is to begin charging €5.99 per month for its Eircom.net email service, which has been free for almost 20 years.

From March 31, Eircom.net account holders will not be able to open their email account until they pay. If they don't pay within two months, their email account will be deleted.

Since their introduction, Eir email services have typically been set up and relied upon by people in areas with little choice but to use Eir for internet and broadband services over the last decade.

Eir executives say they do not make money from email services, unlike Google, which sometimes uses the data from its Gmail to supplement its advertising business.

Service users can visit eir.ie/support/webmail to learn more.

