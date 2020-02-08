Leitrim bride casts her vote prior to getting married

One Leitrim bride took time out this afternoon to cast her ballot paper prior to getting married.

Maria Conboy from Rooskeynamona, Bornacoola made time to cast her vote before getting married to Enda O'Grady from Loughrea at Currycramph national school.

The stunning bride then travelled on to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola where the two exchanged vows before family and friends.

The reception is being held in Lough Rynn Castle Hotel.