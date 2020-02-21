€371,000 in funding for outdoor recreation facilities in Sligo and Leitrim

A total of €371,200 in funding for key outdoor recreation facilities has been made to projects in Sligo and Leitrim.

The funding was announced under Measure 2 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme by Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development.

As part of a local development, €144,400 has been allocated to provide for the extension and upgrade of the existing car-park at Knocknarea, an area famous for the Queen Maeve trail.

€91,200 in funding has been provided as part of the Lady Ann Walk Project at Clogherbeg, Lough Gill, for the construction of a new trail, associated fencing, trail furniture and signage.

In Leitrim, the Mohill walking routes project will benefit from €136,000 to provide for improved drainage, gate replacement, fencing surfacing and marker posts.

The investment is a collaborative initiative between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Fáilte Ireland. The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure such as trails, cycleways and blueways, as well as the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing infrastructure.

“Investing in this infrastructure enables people to access and enjoy Ireland’s wonderful natural environment and our rich heritage makes sense on many levels. It creates wonderful amenities for local people and it helps attract visitors which in turn brings economic benefits," noted Deputy Frank Feighan, who welcomed the allocations for both counties.

“This is great news for these three areas in terms of further enhancing their tourism offerings for local people and visitors. This investment also "has clear economic benefit for local economies in a tourism sector which attracts thousands of tourists who are engaging in outdoor pursuits.”