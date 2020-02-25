Delays announced for Dublin-Sligo train as a result of flooding in Dromod

Irish Rail have announced services between Connolly Station, Dublin and MacDiarmada Station, Sligo are operating today with customers advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes due to flooding between Dromod and Longford.

