Delays announced for Dublin-Sligo train as a result of flooding in Dromod
Photo: Twitter.com/IrishRail
Irish Rail have announced services between Connolly Station, Dublin and MacDiarmada Station, Sligo are operating today with customers advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes due to flooding between Dromod and Longford.
Read Also: Video | Huge volumes of water pass through Jamestown Weir as work continues to avoid flooding
Update: Delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected on Sligo/Connolly and Connolly/Sligo due to flooding between Dromod and Longford. -CL https://t.co/y4pksQI9gP— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 25, 2020
Fair play @IrishRail— Allan Mulrooney (@almulrooney) February 24, 2020
Delayed but still moving which is good going considering the track is almost under water. This field could be mistaken for a lake. pic.twitter.com/t1auNGX49r
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on