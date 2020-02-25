Video | Huge volumes of water pass through Jamestown Weir as work continues to avoid flooding
This video taken this morning (Tuesday) by Mark Kelly shows the volume of water that is passing through Jamestown Weir as work continues in towns and villages in the county to prevent flooding.
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited businesses in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday that have been affected by the floods in the town.
