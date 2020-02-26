Leitrim County Council issue update on flooding in Carrick-on-Shannon & Leitrim Village

In a statement issued today in relation to the ongoing flood prevention work that is being carried out in Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim Village, Leitrim County Council have said work is ongoing to manage the water levels in these locations.

The statement confirmed water levels rose by 30mm in Carrick-on-Shannon since yesterday while flood waters have today over topped the quay wall.

The statement did however note that all roads remain open and measures are being put in place in Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim Village to facilitate pedestrians.

Read Also: Gallery: Taoiseach's visit to flood hit Carrick-on-Shannon

The statement reads: "Leitrim County Council’s Emergency Management Team have met again this morning to assess the situation with the water levels on the River Shannon. The level of the river has risen by approximately 30mm in Carrick-on-Shannon since yesterday’s readings. Flood waters have today over topped the quay wall and the flood has advanced slightly into the car park at this location. We are continuing the pumping of flood waters at strategic locations in both Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon and this is successfully managing the water levels in these locations.

Read Also: Video | Huge volumes of water pass through Jamestown Weir as work continues to avoid flooding

"Although there is flooding on some roads in Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon, all roads are passable with due care and attention. Appropriate engineering measures are being put in place today in both Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon to facilitate pedestrian access.

"While no domestic or commercial properties have been flooded to date in this current situation, we continue to remind property owners in areas susceptible to flooding to be vigilant and to monitor the water levels with regard to their property. Our engineering staff continue to maintain contact with property owners in areas currently vulnerable to flooding. We continue to ensure appropriate action and support to communities and individuals are in place, such as the provision of sandbags and other resources as the situation demands."