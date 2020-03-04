Ballinamore community hall to re-open this Friday

After months of construction, Ballinamore Community Hall - The Island Theatre will re-open to the public this Friday, March 6.



The building has been completely transformed from the outside and inside is expected to be even more impressive.

The hall will re-open on Friday night to facilitate the week long drama festival being held there.



Camillus Martin told the paper there had been a few doubts whether the hall would be ready a few months ago, so the Drama Festival had booked the Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen as a precautionary measure as the date of the drama festival cannot be moved.



But it is understood work intensified over the past few weeks and the doors to the newly refurbished hall will re-open this weekend.

Ballinamore Community Hall CLG have a 25 year lease on the property from St Felim’s Diocesan Trust.

Tickets €10 from Murphy's shop or the Box office on the night.

