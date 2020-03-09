St Patrick's Day parades cancelled across Leitrim
Taoiseach Leo Vardkar has announced that the St Patrick's Day festival across the country has been cancelled.
There will be a decision on other mass gatherings across Ireland tomorrow which are due to take place. He also advised that people limit social gatherings but did say 2live does go on" and we should adhere to the health guidelines.
As of 5pm today, the Leitrim Observer has been informed that parades in Carrick-on-Shannon, Ballinamore, Mohill, Drumkeerin, Fenagh as well as Cavan and Sligo have been cancelled for March 17.
We expect an announcement all parades in the region will announce their cancellation or postponement in the next 24 hours.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE— Kevin O'Mahony (@Kev_OMahony) March 9, 2020
All St. Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland have been CANCELLED
Government announces €2 billion rescue package to deal with public health and economic fallout
Decisions on other mass gatherings due tomorrow
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking pic.twitter.com/qd363xOS3J
Also read: HSE West confirm "no cases of Covid-19 in Boyle"
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on