Cartown teenage disco postponed due to concerns over Coronavirus

Cartown's under 18 disco planned for this Friday, March 13 has been postponed as a prevention to spreading the coronavirus.

The management made the decision today in the interests of the health and well being of their patrons.

A re-scheduled date will be announced "when conditions improve" in line with HSE advice.

Tickets purchased for March 13 will be valid for the next Cartown teen event.

Outside of St Patrick's Day parades this is understood to be the first event cancelled due to the prevention of coronavirus in Leitrim.

