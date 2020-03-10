Pharmacies struggle to meet medical demands and fear medicine shortages

Amid the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, pharmacies are warning against bulk buying products as it could lead to medicine shortages.

In a statement released by the Irish Pharmacies Union (IPU) today, Tuesday, March 10: "Pharmacists are the most accessible health care providers and have a critical role to play in identifying, reporting, and managing potential cases of Covid-19".

As people begin stockpiling products ahead of the Covid-19 peak, pharmacies are struggling to keep antibacterial hand gel, masks, and disposable gloves on shelves.

The IPU are urging consumers to reduce this bulk buying as it is affecting other patients who require the products as a part of their daily medical routine as "unnecessary stockpiling of medication can create unintended shortages and puts other patients’ health at risk."

In order for pharmacies to continue supplying services to the public, pharmacists and their staff are urging people who believe they may be infected by the Coronavirus to contact the HSE. If you have been in contact with a confirmed Coronavirus case, or believe you may have contracted the virus within the last 14 days, do not attend pharmacies for medical advice