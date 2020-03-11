Leitrim pharmacies take proactive measures to prevent pread of Covid-19

Carrick-on-Shannon pharmacist Fintan Cox said “unnecessary” contact or social interaction should be avoided to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19.



Cox’s Pharmacy, Carrick-on-Shannon along with McDevitt’s Pharmacy, Ballinamore have put out notices on their social media channels advising people to phone, text or email in their prescriptions.

Both pharmacists are asking people to forward their prescriptions to allow for swift collection or delivery without having to wait in the pharmacy.



Mr Cox said they want to help limit contact for their customers: “We don’t want them waiting around for prescriptions as that can lead to a build up of people in close proximity.” He said instead the pharmacists can prepare prescriptions for collection or delivery.



Mr Cox said they are dealing with a lot of “anxious and worried” local customers about the spread of Covid-19.

He said hand sanitisers and face masks are impossible to keep on the shelves. He also said people are stocking up on cold and flu medication.



He advises people not to panic or take part in unnecessary bulk buying, but to ensure that you have paracetamol and a cough medicine in your home in case of infection. He said anyone with cold or flu symptoms are advised to stay away from hospital or doctor’s waiting rooms.

