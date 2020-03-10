Lough Allen Hotel Drumshanbo delays opening due to Covid-19

Lough Allen Hotel & Spa, Drumshanbo has made the decision to defer it's re-opening until May 1 “due to the uncertainty currently in the hospitality sector surrounding the Coronavirus.”



The hotel which brings a huge number of visitors and tourists to the county was due to re-open this Friday, March 13.

They had held a recruitment drive for staff and had secured bookings for hotels guests and events.



Up to last week, the hotel had been promoting events such as St Patrick's weekend, Mother's Day and Easter breaks but customers who had bookings received notification over the weekend that the hotel will extend it's winter closing until May 1.

Karen Tierney, sales and marketing manager at the hotel confirmed the news to the Leitrim Observer this week saying the decision had been made “due to the uncertainty currently in the hospitality sector surrounding the Coronavirus.”

She outlined: “All guests due to arrive for the period from March 13 until April 30, and any events which had been scheduled to take place, have or will be notified of same and offered the opportunity to reschedule their dates or receive their deposits back.”



Lough Allen Hotel is the first Leitrim business to take such drastic action over the spread of the Covid-19 strain of the Coronavirus, but it is inevitable that many more businesses will be impacted over the coming days and weeks.



The Restaurants Association of Ireland said “the losses to restaurants and the hospitality sector need to be taken into consideration by the government. We are demanding that the government immediately implement emergency business supports to prevent closures and job losses.”

They want reduction of VAT to 9% for six months, Irish Banks to defer loan repayments for six months, a moratorium on VAT repayments from Revenue and employer PRSI contributions halved.

