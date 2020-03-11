Waterways Ireland issue update as flood levels continue to recede on River Shannon

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise all boat owners and those along the waterways that the flood levels are receding on the Shannon, Erne, Barrow and Lower Bann.

We would like to ask our users to take care when travelling along Ireland's inland waterway and be aware of the following.

Precautions to take in post flood conditions:



• Waterways Ireland operations staff are preparing the jetties, quays, slipways and other facilities for reactivation as the floods recede. It is anticipated that it will take up to three weeks for all jetties, quays, slipways and other facilities to be fully operational.

• Boat owners and those along the waterways should be aware that surfaces may be slippery, access to jetties can be difficult as gangways and pontoons are elevated, that flood damage may be encountered in some locations.

• Boat owners and those along the waterways should proceed with additional caution while the clean-up work is ongoing.

Waterways Ireland thanks all boat owners and those along the waterways for their co-operations in relation to this matter.

