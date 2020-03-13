Leitrim doctors are closing waiting rooms

Carrick Medical Centre and Drumshanbo Health Centre have closed their waiting rooms and are taking appointments only.

The Leitrim Observer has been made aware of these two surgeries but it is expected other doctors and medical centres across the county will follow suit.

Carrick Medical Centre stated: "In view of the recent directions from the HSE re slowing the spread of Coronavirus, we have taken the decision to close our waiting room.

"Our waiting room frequently holds 30-40 people, many of whom have respiratory symptoms, no matter the time of year. We feel this currently poses an unacceptable risk to our patients and staff and risks contributing to spread of the virus.

We are asking all patients to check in for their appointments by phone when they have arrived in our car park and to then wait in their car. When the doctor/nurse is ready to see you, we will call you to come to the door and let you in.

We will not see anybody on a "walk in " basis unless phone contact is made first - this is to allow safe decisions to be made.

We acknowledge this is awkward for all concerned and ask for your forbearance during this period.

Drumshanbo Health Centre stated "Due to ongoing developments regarding COVID-19 we are canceling our walk-in clinics. Please ring ahead if you need an appointment and please advise staff if your appointment is in relation to Covid-19. Thank you and we apologize for any inconvenience caused but this measure is in the interest of public health."

If you are feeling ill continue to call your GP, hospital or 999 or 112 for emergenices.

Also read: Post Offices will remain open and postal servie to operate as normal