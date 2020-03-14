Video: St Patrick's Day according to Seamus O'Rourke

It is pretty full on with updates on the coronavirus, so we bring you a short interlude a soothing, humorous piece from our beloved poet Seamus O'Rourke about St Patrick.

Seamus said, "I know all the parades have been cancelled but … here's St Patrick's Day." He recorded the piece for CountryWide RTE 1 on Saturday morning, March 14.

Listen here:

