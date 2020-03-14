Rural Leitrim GAA club offers support to wider community in welcome response to coronavirus pandemic

One rural Leitrim GAA club is leading the way when it comes to responding to the anxiety and fear caused by the arrival of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Ireland.

Gortletteragh GAA club has posted up a special message for people of the surrounding area outlining their willingness to help.

See the post below:

Proving that communities across Ireland are not only stepping up to the plate for their friends and family, but the wider community as well.

Well done to all involved.

