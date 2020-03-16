Local community groups call for Northern Ireland pubs and restaurants to close on St Patrick's Day

A number of community groups and sporting associations have come together this afternoon to call on pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland to remain closed tomorrow, St Patrick's Day.

The statement which is signed by Love Leitrim, Leitrim IFA, Glencar/Manorhamilton and Manorhamilton Rangers among others is calling on the closure of pubs and restaurants in order to protect communities from the spread of Covid-19.

The statement reads as follows:

"Protect our border communities from Corona Virus by shutting pubs and restaurants on st Patricks day.

"In the Republic all pubs and restaurants will shut from midnight March 15 to stop the spread of Corona virus.

"We see different responses from the Governments in the North and South. We cannot depend on the Government alone to protect our most vulnerable people.

"In 2014 our communities came together to stop the threat to public health from fracking in Fermanagh.

"We are asking pubs and restaurants in border communities to keep their premises closed on saint Patrick's day to stop the spread of infection.

"When this is over we will need to help our local businesses to recover, but right now we need their help and solidarity."

24/7 family carers,

Love Leitrim,

Glencar/Manorhamilton GAA,

Save Leitrim

Leitrim IFA

Belcoo Frack Free

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher GAA.

Organic Centre Rossinver

Manorhamilton Rangers FC