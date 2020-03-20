WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Daily Covid-19 round-up

Here is your Covid-19 (coronavirus) round-up for March 19:

Irish Distillers are set to begin manufacturing hand sanitisers during the Covid-19 blight. Pharmacies and supermarkets across Ireland rapidly sold out of anti-bacterial hand gel and sanitising wipes in the early days of Covid-19. Distillers such as Jameson and Middleton Whiskey, who are apart of the drinks conglomerate, Pernod Ricard are going to supply free hand gel to health services in partnership with Mervue Laboratories, a Cork based firm.

China has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) since its initial outbreak in the Hubei province. This contrast comes as Ireland is in its infancy stages of the virus and has a mere 366 confirmed cases compared to other regions.

Volunteers needed to help in local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid Community Response brings communities together, collaborating and supporting those most in need during the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland. The Covid Community Response (CCR) team was set up in an effort to help coordinate ongoing national & local community initiatives in the fight against Covid-19, standardising communication and campaigns, as well as sharing resources.

Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle oral and practical performance tests are cancelled with students to receive full marks. Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD has today announced the cancellation of oral and practical performance tests of the state examinations which were originally scheduled to take place from Monday March 23 to Friday April 3 2020.

Minister for Health Simon Harris stated that there is a role for everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic. 24,000 medical personnel have signed up to help the national emergency thus far, Minister Harris stated on RTE Sean O'Rourke's show today.

The HSE has directed hospitals and healthcare facilities to immediately suspend parking charges for staff for the duration of the Covid-19 National Public Health Emergency.

Those who use rural drinking water supplies are advised to implement a contingency plan as supplies could be compromised due to the demand for water. As water demand soars The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) is currently advising group water scheme boards to prepare contingency plans that will ensure that their critical services are maintained during the current pandemic.

The Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) calls for emergency measures to support logistics through Covid-19. The package of emergency measures introduced by government to support logistics businesses through COVID-19 represents a promising start but more action may be required for the industry to run at full capacity.

As more parents and guardians begin to work from home during the pandemic, children's screen time may significantly increase. In order to manage your children's digital wellbeing, Barnardos suggest a myriad of ways to monitor your child's screentime.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) have slammed insurers who are refusing to honour the business interruption cover for pubs who have been forced to close due to the COVID-19 crisis.